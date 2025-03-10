https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185948SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video view of illuminated fountains and hotels at night, showcasing vibrant city lights and dynamic water displays from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 85.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare