https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185969SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a daisy in focus with a blurred background of fallen leaves, shot from a low angle, creating a serene, nature-themed video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 18.82 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare