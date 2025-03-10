https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185983SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A whimsical 3D animation of a leprechaun in a vibrant meadow with a rainbow. Low-angle shot adds charm. Perfect for a playful video theme. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare