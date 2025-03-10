https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185996SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, top-down angle of delicate lace lingerie on silky fabric, highlighting intricate details. Ideal for a fashion video showcasing elegance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare