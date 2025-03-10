https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186002SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A dramatic wide-angle shot of a smoky landfill fire, capturing intense flames and thick smoke, ideal for a video on environmental issues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare