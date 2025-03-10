https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186027SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Cozy room with vintage decor, captured from a low angle. Soft lighting and rain-soaked window create a nostalgic video ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.63 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.29 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare