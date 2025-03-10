https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186030SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A romantic video scene with a close-up angle of a smiling couple against a serene sky, capturing a candid, joyful moment with a soft, natural style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare