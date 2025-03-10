https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186040SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Two vibrant parrots perched closely on a branch, captured in a close-up angle, creating a romantic, intimate video scene with bokeh lights in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.51 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.83 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare