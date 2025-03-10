rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186041
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A minimalist beach scene with a circular platform, palm leaves framing the view. Wide-angle shot, ideal for a serene promotional video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.73 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.54 MB

View personal and business license