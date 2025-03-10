https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186041SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A minimalist beach scene with a circular platform, palm leaves framing the view. Wide-angle shot, ideal for a serene promotional video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare