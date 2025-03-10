https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186059SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical, glowing circle with runes emits a swirling blue energy beam. Shot from a low angle, this video captures a magical, fantasy atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare