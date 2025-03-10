https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186068SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a mallard duck gliding on a pond, captured from a low angle, highlighting the lush green reeds and reflective water surface.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare