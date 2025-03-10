https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186137SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vintage light bulb against a dark background, shot from a side angle, highlighting intricate filament details.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.55 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.99 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare