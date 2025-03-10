https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186140SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a glowing filament bulb against a dark background, captured from a low angle. The style is cinematic, ideal for a moody video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.2 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare