https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186150SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with vibrant blue light bursts, captured from a top-down angle, creating a dynamic, energetic visual effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 74.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 46.23 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.43 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare