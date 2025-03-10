https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186202SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of lush green leaves with a glowing rectangular frame in the center, creating a surreal, futuristic video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 67.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare