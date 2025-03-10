https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186267SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video still of two women with diverse hairstyles, showcasing natural beauty. Shot from a frontal angle with soft, natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare