https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186311SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video background with a top-down angle, showcasing glowing blue bokeh lights on a dark backdrop, creating a dreamy, ethereal effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.33 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare