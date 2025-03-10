https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186343SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic, swirling blue vortex creates a sense of motion, resembling a tunnel effect. The camera angle simulates a first-person video perspective. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 85.98 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 59.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 12.09 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare