https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186435SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a glowing filament in a vintage bulb, set against a dark background, creating a moody, cinematic video aesthetic.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.5 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.83 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.62 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare