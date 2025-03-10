https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186483SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video captures a snowy forest path under vibrant auroras. Shot from a low angle, it highlights the enchanting natural light display.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 82.27 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 54.82 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.92 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare