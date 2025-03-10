https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186484SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video scene of the Northern Lights, captured from a low-angle, showcasing vibrant auroras over snow-covered trees in a winter landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.49 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.36 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare