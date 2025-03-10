https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186678SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of neon-lit leaves with a glowing rectangular frame, creating a vibrant, futuristic video aesthetic with vivid colors. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.22 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare