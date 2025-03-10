https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186686SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene night seascape video captures the moonlit ocean from a low angle, highlighting shimmering waves under a clear sky, evoking tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.47 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare