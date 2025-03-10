https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186708SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene with a low-angle view of lotus flowers on water, under a starry night sky with a full moon, creating a tranquil, mystical atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare