rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186708
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A serene video scene with a low-angle view of lotus flowers on water, under a starry night sky with a full moon, creating a tranquil, mystical atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.21 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.91 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.92 MB

View personal and business license