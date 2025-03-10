rawpixel
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A serene night scene with a full moon illuminating clouds over a calm ocean. Shot from a low angle, ideal for a tranquil video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.74 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.31 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.68 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.18 MB

View personal and business license