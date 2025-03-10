https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186852SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a glowing circuit board with vibrant blue and purple lights, resembling a futuristic cityscape, ideal for tech-themed video content. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 102.55 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 61.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 14.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare