https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186870SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of pink heart confetti falling against a soft purple background, creating a romantic and dreamy video atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.5 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare