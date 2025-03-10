https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17186979SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up underwater video of a curious seal swimming, captured from a low-angle, showcasing its whiskers and playful expression.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare