rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187137
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

A serene sunset video captures a low-angle view of a riverside temple silhouette, with warm hues reflecting on the water, creating a tranquil scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.91 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.43 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.31 MB

View personal and business license