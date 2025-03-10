https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187161SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Silhouette of a boat on a river at sunset with a temple in the background. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a serene travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare