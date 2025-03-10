https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187170SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A dynamic, colorful light burst effect with a central vanishing point, captured from a first-person perspective, ideal for a sci-fi video intro. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare