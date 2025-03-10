https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187171SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Silhouette of a temple at sunset, captured from a low angle. The video showcases the dramatic skyline and serene water reflections.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare