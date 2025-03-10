rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187331
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

A playful kitten amidst pink flowers, captured from a low-angle shot, evoking a whimsical, nature-inspired video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.12 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.36 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.18 MB

View personal and business license