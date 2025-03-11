https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187484SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Dynamic lightning bolt night sky animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 300.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 214.8 KB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1003.45 KBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare