https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187922SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic scene from a high-angle view, showcasing a nebula with glowing blue tendrils above Earth, resembling a sci-fi video game aesthetic. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 70.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 43.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.87 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare