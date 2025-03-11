https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187935SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video still of swirling neon blue and purple lights forming spiral patterns, captured from a top-down angle against a dark background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 87.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 53.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.68 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare