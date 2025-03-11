rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187963
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Dynamic video of floating blue geometric shapes, captured from a high-angle view, creating a sense of depth and motion against a dark background. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.31 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.7 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.19 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.67 MB

View personal and business license