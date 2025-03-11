https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17187990SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Colorful bubbles floating against a soft pink background, captured in a close-up, dynamic angle, creating a playful and dreamy video effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.82 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.54 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare