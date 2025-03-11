https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188021SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Aerial view of a vinyl record floating over a tropical sunset, blending music and nature in a surreal video concept with vibrant colors. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 678.67 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare