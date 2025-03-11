https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188024SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A vinyl record floats against a vibrant sunset over the ocean, captured from a low-angle. Retro video vibes with a tropical twist. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare