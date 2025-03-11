https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188074SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a stunning top-down view of waves crashing on a beach, showcasing the dynamic beauty of the ocean's edge. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.99 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 39.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.6 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 13.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare