https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188118SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing cosmic video scene with a top-down angle, showcasing vibrant, swirling nebulae against a backdrop of countless stars. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare