https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188120SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing cosmic scene with vibrant purple nebula and stars, captured from a wide-angle perspective, ideal for a space-themed video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare