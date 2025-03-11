https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188121SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A vibrant rainbow arches across a blue sky, framed by fluffy clouds. Captured from a low-angle, this scene is perfect for a serene video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare