https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188131SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A whimsical castle scene at sunset with vibrant gardens, captured from a low-angle. The video evokes a fairytale atmosphere with pastel hues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare