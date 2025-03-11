https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188136SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot captures fluffy white clouds against a clear blue sky, with a vibrant rainbow arching gracefully overhead, creating a serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare