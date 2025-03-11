https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188228SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a lone traveler walking down an endless road at sunset, capturing a sense of solitude and adventure in a vast landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare