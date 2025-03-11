https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188297SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of vibrant purple flowers with lush green leaves, captured at eye level. Ideal for a nature-themed video background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.83 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare