rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188402
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A majestic library with towering bookshelves, captured from a low angle. A person reads at a table, evoking a cinematic video feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.87 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.66 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.33 MB

View personal and business license