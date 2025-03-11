https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188434SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing, electrified heart surrounded by dark, fluid-like tendrils. The video uses a close-up angle for a dramatic, surreal effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 51.77 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.83 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare